Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $167.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.
MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.
NYSE:MMM opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.