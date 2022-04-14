Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $167.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

NYSE:MMM opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

