Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $20.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.