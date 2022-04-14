Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $183.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $141.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 86,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.