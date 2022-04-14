Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.13 ($84.92).

BC8 stock opened at €44.55 ($48.42) on Monday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($75.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.99.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

