Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($192.39) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €170.15 ($184.94).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €166.00 ($180.43) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €156.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12-month high of €166.30 ($180.76). The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.