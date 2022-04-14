Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €177.00 ($192.39) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €170.15 ($184.94).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €166.00 ($180.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €150.28. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12 month high of €166.30 ($180.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.