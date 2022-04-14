Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €170.15 ($184.94).

DB1 opened at €166.00 ($180.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 1-year high of €166.30 ($180.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €150.28.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

