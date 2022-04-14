Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($206.52) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €170.15 ($184.94).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €166.00 ($180.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 1-year high of €166.30 ($180.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of €156.74 and a 200 day moving average of €150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.