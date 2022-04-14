Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €59.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($65.00) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.65 ($69.19).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €40.54 ($44.07) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.71 and a 200-day moving average of €51.41. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

