Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €59.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €59.80 ($65.00) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.65 ($69.19).

DPW stock opened at €40.54 ($44.07) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.41. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

