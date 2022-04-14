Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 8,900.0% in March

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 8,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 63.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €26.50 ($28.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

