DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Price Target Lowered to €5.50 at Berenberg Bank

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €6.80 ($7.39) to €5.50 ($5.98) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $$4.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.33.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

