Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of DVN opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 306.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

