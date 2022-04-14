Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.18. The stock had a trading volume of 352,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 1-year low of $173.81 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

