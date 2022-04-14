DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $79.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.