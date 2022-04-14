Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diodes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

