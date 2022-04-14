Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General stock opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.03.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Dollar General by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

