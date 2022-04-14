Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.03. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $247.15.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.