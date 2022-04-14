Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.14 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $392.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $378.46 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

