Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $433.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $433.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.96.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $392.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.42. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
