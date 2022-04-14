Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $433.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $433.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.96.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $392.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.42. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

