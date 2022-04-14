Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 148,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $967.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

