DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 165.9% in March

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the March 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,364,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after buying an additional 125,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after buying an additional 108,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $13,124,000.

NYSE:DSL opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

