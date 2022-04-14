DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

DOYU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 538,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

