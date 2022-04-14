DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

DouYu International stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $687.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,144 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

