Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of DOV opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

