Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

