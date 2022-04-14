Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $59,066,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $202,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

