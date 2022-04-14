Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Given New GBX 360 Price Target at Barclays

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday.
DOCS stock opened at GBX 230.62 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 333.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of GBX 206.60 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.74).
Dr. Martens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
