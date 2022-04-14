DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company faces headwinds from raw material and logistics cost inflation. It is seeing supply constraints of key raw materials globally, mainly in its nylon and polyester product lines. Raw materials cost inflation is expected to continue to affect the company’s margins in the first quarter. Weaker automotive production due to the chip shortage is also affecting the company’s volumes. The semiconductor shortage is still hurting automotive builds around the world. DuPont’s Mobility & Materials unit is expected to face volume pressure in the first quarter. DuPont is also exposed to weakness in its Interconnect Solutions business. Organic sales in this business are being partly affected by the supply-chain constraints.”

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.41.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.