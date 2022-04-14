DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $83.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

