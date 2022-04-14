Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.45 ($50.49).

Shares of DUE opened at €23.78 ($25.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €24.46 ($26.59) and a one year high of €44.08 ($47.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.12.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

