DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:DWF opened at GBX 113 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.11. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.70).

Get DWF Group alerts:

About DWF Group (Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.