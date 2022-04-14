DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to post $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

DXC opened at $31.01 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,975,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,968,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.