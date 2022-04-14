Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will announce $247.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $196.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $923.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 163.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.