Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

