Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DYNT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,808. The company has a market cap of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

