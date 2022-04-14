Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESTE. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 817,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

