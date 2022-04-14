easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 572.20 ($7.46) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 590.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Insiders acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

