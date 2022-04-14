Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Shares of ETN opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.09. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

