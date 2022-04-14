eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68. As a group, equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

