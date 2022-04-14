Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
EKSO opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
