Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.67. 2,467,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $288.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.77. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
