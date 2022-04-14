Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($21.09) to €18.60 ($20.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $$59.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

