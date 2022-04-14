Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target Lowered to €18.60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.40 ($21.09) to €18.60 ($20.22) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $$59.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.
Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.
