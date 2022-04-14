Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 194.4% in March

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 194.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82,345 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

