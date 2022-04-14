Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -2.32. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

