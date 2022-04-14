EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 533,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,606. EMCORE has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 134.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EMCORE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

