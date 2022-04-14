Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $977,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,304,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 267,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,066,000 after buying an additional 717,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.