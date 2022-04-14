Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

EHC opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

