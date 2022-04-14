Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 36.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,676,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDR opened at 27.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 29.27. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

